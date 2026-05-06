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Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim

Givatayim, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35201
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givatayim
  • Address
    Ariel Sharon, Shachar Tower

About the complex

Exceptional apartment at the entrance to Tel Aviv. Luxury building with breathtaking view facing the sea. High floor with 3 private parking spaces + cellar. Rare and workless product. Sports room in the very spacious condominium.

Location on the map

Givatayim, Israel
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