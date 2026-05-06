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  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec balcon

Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35200
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    J. L. Gordon, 70

About the complex

Beautiful 3 rooms renovated with balcony. Furnished luxury apartment. Balcony with a clear view. Quiet and green. To be seized!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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