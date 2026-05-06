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Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer

Bat Yam, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35182
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Daniel, 12

About the complex

New building near the sea. Delivery within 12 months. RDJ with private garden - private parking. Family apartment + garden.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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