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Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
Sold or out of date
2
ID: 35181
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

New penthouse of 134 m2 + 41 m2 terrace. Elevator and parking included. Very bright, perfect for a family. Search location.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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