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Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35180
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hativat Kiryati, 12

About the complex

New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent quality / price ratio Swimming pool and gym

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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