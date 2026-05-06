  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove

Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
1
ID: 35179
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

Exclusive marketing Nadlan Lev TLV. Bauhaus building under renovation. Building with elevator and private parking. High floor, high quality finishes. Delivery in 12 months.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$613,360
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse a renover proche mer
Residential quarter Penthouse a renover proche mer
Residential quarter Penthouse a renover proche mer
Residential quarter Penthouse a renover proche mer
Residential quarter Penthouse a renover proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,05M
Penthouse with roof terrace for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street of Kerem Hateimanim, a few steps from the sea! Building under renovation procedure, with addition of an elevator. Apartment to renovate entirely. Fourth floor on 4. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 W.C. 135m2 + 37m2 roof terrace + 78…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer haut standing magnifique
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,28M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications