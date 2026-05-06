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  4. Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur

Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
4
ID: 35175
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 124

About the complex

Perfect as first purchase / holiday apartment / foot-to-earth. Beautiful 3 rooms renovated, furnished and equipped located a few steps from the Hilton Hotel. Well maintained building with elevator.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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