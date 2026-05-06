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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave

Herzliya, Israel
Sold or out of date
8
ID: 35170
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    HaShunit, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya

About the complex

Located by the sea, Marina Herzliya Pituach. Sublime duplex penthouse (furnished or empty) of 224sqm living space + 20sqm terrace. Swimming pool + guard + 2 parking spaces + cellar 20m2. Management fee 6500 NIS/month.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove spacieux
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique renove spacieux
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique renove spacieux
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