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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
10
ID: 35165
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaMaccabi, Zorik

About the complex

Modern building near Hayarkon Park 108m2 + 10m2 balcony 5 high-end fully furnished rooms Elevator / parking / mamad

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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