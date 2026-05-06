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Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
4
ID: 35162
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Modigliani, 9

About the complex

In a new building of standing, 3 room apartment 78m2 living space with private parking. Delivery in 2 months! To be seized

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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