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Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
Sold or out of date
7
ID: 35158
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yohanan HaSandlar

About the complex

Building delivered in 2017. Condo with gym, garden and parking. 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. 5 minutes walk from the beach. Sea view 180 degrees.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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