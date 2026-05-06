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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
9
ID: 35149
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion, 60

About the complex

Superb location in the heart of Tel Aviv, Gordon / Ben Gourion. New building with elevator and parking. 67m2 + 12m2 terrace. Perfect for a first purchase or investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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