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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking

Ramat Gan, Israel
Sold or out of date
5
ID: 35146
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Ben Gurion,

About the complex

En plein cœur de Ramat Gan 72 m² + balcon Ascenseur + mamad + parking Superbe investissement

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
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