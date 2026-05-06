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  4. Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera

Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
Sold or out of date
8
ID: 35142
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

BZH New exclusive of RE/MAX Hadera! For sale, a beautiful 4-room apartment as new in the heart of Hadera city centre! - High-end apartment of 4 rooms, about 100 m2, - Balcony of about 12 m2 with a beautiful open urban view and a sea view! - On the 7th floor on 9, - A large living room well arranged with a real open space, - A superb modern improved kitchen with plenty of storage, - A beautiful design master suite with bathroom and toilet, - 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room, - Air conditioning, home automation system, - Without adjoining walls – quiet and intimate, - 2 lifts, including one from Shabbat, - Super building, a renowned promoter, with a beautiful lobby, - Underground parking. Excellent location very central – banks, communities, shops and transport accessible on foot! Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bien agence bon emplacement clair dans rue calme grand grand jardin investi luxueux magnifique neuf spacieux
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bien agence bon emplacement clair dans rue calme grand grand jardin investi luxueux magnifique neuf spacieux
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