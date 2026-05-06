  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur

Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
10
ID: 35121
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Zlatopolski, 7

About the complex

For exclusive sale In the prestigious Halperin Street Close to the sea, in a quiet and pleasant street between Ben Yehuda and the sea. In a well maintained building of only 6 apartments. On the first floor, facing south Apartment of 103 m2 To be renovated with possibility to transform into 4 rooms. Triple exposure Elevator Sheltered in the building Parking space in the basement

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 - Price : 2.350.0…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces tour lieber tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Tel Aviv – Neve Tzedek 3-room apartment for sale in a sought after tower, offering an excellent entry point for a luxury residence with complete services. • 78 m2 + 12 m2 terrace • South exposure • 2 bathrooms • Spacious living room and kitchen • Mamad • Parking • Cave In the residence: O…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,51M
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications