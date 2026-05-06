Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur

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For exclusive sale
In the prestigious Halperin Street
Close to the sea, in a quiet and pleasant street between Ben Yehuda and the sea.
In a well maintained building of only 6 apartments.
On the first floor, facing south
Apartment of 103 m2
To be renovated with possibility to transform into 4 rooms.
Triple exposure
Elevator
Sheltered in the building
Parking space in the basement