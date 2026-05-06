Residential quarter Appartement familial 4 pieces avec terrasse souccah carree ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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You are looking for a real family apartment in Jerusalem, a place where every space is designed for everyday comfort, but you have difficulty finding a property that combines volume, brightness and a real usable terrace, this opportunity precisely meets this expectation
Located in Har Homa street Baba Sali, this 4-room apartment of approximately 91 m2 offers an ideal distribution, a spacious living room opening onto a beautiful 9 m2 square soccah terrace, a second exit to an outside from a bedroom, a mamad used as a bedroom, as well as a pleasant open american kitchen
Thanks to its three exhibitions, the natural light accompanies each room throughout the day, with a private car park registered in the cadastre, an elevator of Shabbat, a cellar and a quiet, green and family environment close to schools, shops and synagogues
JERUSALEM IMMOBILIER Real Estate Agency in Jerusalem