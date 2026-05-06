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Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio

Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
Sold or out of date
2
ID: 35114
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Safed Subdistrict
  • Town
    Hatzor HaGlilit
  • Address
    HaHula

About the complex

In Kiryat Moshe, new to the market: Ideally located near the tram (green line), beautiful 4.5 rooms extending on an entire floor. Soccah terrace, 2nd floor, 4 orientations. Includes a large space in the basement with window serving as an independent housing unit. Hadassa Exclusive

Location on the map

Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
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