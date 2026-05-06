  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
11
ID: 35102
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ahavat Tsiyon, 23

About the complex

New on sale exclusively! 23 Ahavat Zion Street Quiet and prestigious street, close to Kikar Hamedina. Spacious and bright 3-room apartment (easyly converted into 4 rooms). Renovated from bottom to bottom three years ago. Living area of 87 m2 (depending on Tabou). Located on the 6th floor with open view. Building with 2 elevators very well maintained. Sheltered in the building. A project to expand the building is underway to build mamads for each apartment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Tel Mond, Israel
from
$4,69M
In the heart of the chic suburbs between Netanya and Raanana, central and pastoral. Cottage 5.5 rooms, completely renovated! Large garden, quiet in the back. Land approximately 230 m2, built 150 m2. Private miklat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
New building - Delivery June 2024 Lift, partial sea view Very bright, 3 minutes walk from the beach Perfect apartment for investment, foot-to-earth, Airbnb
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,28M
Luxury project in Ra Only 20% to pay until delivery. Project includes a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema room and luxury shops. Wide choice of apartments and penthouses at exceptional pre-sale prices that will not come back. For more information, contact us quickly. Luxury project in Ra Pay on…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications