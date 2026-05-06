Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina

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New on sale exclusively!
23 Ahavat Zion Street
Quiet and prestigious street, close to Kikar Hamedina.
Spacious and bright 3-room apartment (easyly converted into 4 rooms).
Renovated from bottom to bottom three years ago.
Living area of 87 m2 (depending on Tabou).
Located on the 6th floor with open view.
Building with 2 elevators very well maintained.
Sheltered in the building.
A project to expand the building is underway to build mamads for each apartment.