  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A louer 5 pieces dans la prestigieuse residence costa del sol a ashdod

Residential quarter A louer 5 pieces dans la prestigieuse residence costa del sol a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,539
;
16
Leave a request
ID: 33685
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Rare to rent: superb 5-room apartment located in one of the most beautiful residences of Ashdod, a few steps from the beach. Terrace with full sea view and access to a swimming pool within the residence, for an exceptional living environment. The apartment consists of 4 bedrooms, a shower room, a bathroom and 3 toilets. Air conditioning and parking. A country club is included, with swimming pool, gym and sauna, offering high-end comfort every day. Monthly charges: 800 shekels Immediate entry

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter baka maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,70M
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netania
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer 5 pieces dans la prestigieuse residence costa del sol a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,539
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
In the most central and sought after location of the neighborhood, in a small elegant building that has benefited from a facade renovation and the addition of an elevator. Apartment 4 rooms, 104 m2 built, arranged intelligently and tastefully + balcony soccah of 10 m2 ! Apartment partially r…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Show all Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$611,325
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications