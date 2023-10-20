  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
Sold or out of date
14
ID: 28019
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM Live close to the sea, in one of Bat Yam's most sought after streets: Ha'Atsmaout Street. Project already well advanced, delivery scheduled for June 2026 Building permits obtained Full bank guarantee Privileged location: elegant and quiet street, close to the sea, with clear views of a green park descending to the beach Goods proposed in the project: Goods available Apartment 20 – 3rd floor 77 m2 + terrace 20 m2 – 3 rooms – From Apartment 21 – 5th floor 69 m2 + terrace 14 m2 – 3 rooms – From 2.290.000 Apartment 25 – 5th floor 77 m2 + terrace 20 m2 – 3 rooms – From Apartment 26 – 5th floor 69 m2 + terrace 14 m2 – 3 rooms – From Mini-Penthouse 28 – 6th floor 118 m2 + terrace 85 m2 – 5 rooms – From 4 380 000 All apartments have mamads Exceptional payment conditions

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,98M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,25M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications