Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM
Live close to the sea, in one of Bat Yam's most sought after streets: Ha'Atsmaout Street.
Project already well advanced, delivery scheduled for June 2026
Building permits obtained
Full bank guarantee
Privileged location: elegant and quiet street, close to the sea, with clear views of a green park descending to the beach
Goods proposed in the project:
Goods available
Apartment 20 – 3rd floor
77 m2 + terrace 20 m2 – 3 rooms – From
Apartment 21 – 5th floor
69 m2 + terrace 14 m2 – 3 rooms – From 2.290.000
Apartment 25 – 5th floor
77 m2 + terrace 20 m2 – 3 rooms – From
Apartment 26 – 5th floor
69 m2 + terrace 14 m2 – 3 rooms – From
Mini-Penthouse 28 – 6th floor
118 m2 + terrace 85 m2 – 5 rooms – From 4 380 000
All apartments have mamads
Exceptional payment conditions