  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 28012
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key delivery High-end specifications ♦Optimal bank guarantees

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$912,000
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$887,700
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,000
Discover an exceptional real estate project in Hadera – Guivat Olga District Strategically located close to the beach, this project combines innovation, comfort and well-being. With its contemporary and sustainable architecture, it offers a unique and refined living environment. Consisting…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$706,500
Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon A new exceptional address, between city and nature Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders. Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,60M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications