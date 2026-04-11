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Cottages for sale in Kfar Saba, Israel

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1 property total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale – Kfar Saba A real advantage: you avoid the entire administrative phase and start …
$5,49M
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