Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Herzliya, Israel

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go