Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Herzliya, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
$1,78M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
2 buildings undergoing construction in the most desired neighborhood in Herzliya, if not the…
$987,447
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go