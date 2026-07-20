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Monthly rent of penthouses in HaSharon Subdistrict, Israel

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Penthouse of 150 m2 with 3 terraces panoramic sea view of 150 m2. Elevator Shabbat
$3,018
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
For rent: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-stor…
$3,936
per month
Leave a request
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