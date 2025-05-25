Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. HaSharon Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in HaSharon Subdistrict, Israel

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
This exceptional three-story will assume property in the prestigious Nat 600 neighborhood of…
$3,93M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in HaSharon Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go