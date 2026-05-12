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Monthly rent of cottages in Haifa District, Israel

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1 property total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
New exclusive rental !! Looking for a house with pool, fully furnished, ready to welcome you…
$12,900
per month
Leave a request
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