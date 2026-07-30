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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Givat Shmuel, Israel

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
3 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Reference: 6989 New neighborhood close to all amenities and Tel Aviv 17-storey new building …
$2,535
per month
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