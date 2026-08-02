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Penthouses for sale in Emek Hefer Regional Council, Israel

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,08M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,01M
Leave a request
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