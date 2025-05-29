Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Beersheba Subdistrict
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
3 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the new new district neve sharone, here is a 3-room apartment of 82 m2 with balcony of 12…
$787
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go