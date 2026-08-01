Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bat Yam, Israel

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Bat Yam, Israel
Villa
Bat Yam, Israel
Reference: BY 206 New project on Bat Yam only 10 minutes from Tel Aviv and has a few steps f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bat Yam, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go