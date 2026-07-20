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Monthly rent of penthouses in Ashkelon Subdistrict, Israel

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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Youd Zain neighborhood near the sea, Beautiful penthouse with terrace sea view,
$3,280
per month
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