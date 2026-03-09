Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Acre Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Acre Subdistrict, Israel

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Nahariya, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
In a small building on Hertzl street in the popular district of Ein Sara in Nahariya Dupleix…
$564,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Acre Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go