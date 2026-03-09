Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Acre Subdistrict
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Acre Subdistrict, Israel

Nahariyya
8
Nahariah
3
12 properties total found
5 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
5 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20…
$808,830
4 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
4 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Located in the new Shimon Peres district of Nahariya, this spacious 4-room apartment of appr…
$579,975
3 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
3 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
3-room apartment in the city center in a very well maintained building, on the 3rd and last …
$312,873
OneOne
4 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
4 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential
$395,010
3 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
3 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
APPARTEMENT 3 PIECES QUARTIEN EIN SARA PROCHE CANYON ET MER BEAU POTENTIEL
$376,200
4 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
4 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Beautiful 4 room apartment, new, bright and spacious. Area 110 m2, it includes terrace 14m2,…
$583,110
3 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
3 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Apartment 3 rooms 70m2 in small building of 3 floors located in residential area close to sh…
$311,933
5 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
5 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Large garden ground In the new Shimon Peres district, discover this beautiful 5 rooms on the…
$956,175
4 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
4 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.0…
$589,380
5 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
5 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Akhziv — Superb 5 rooms for sale Splendid sea view 125 m2 + terrace 20 m2 (sea view) Elevato…
$705,375
Duplex 5 rooms in Nahariya, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
In a small building on Hertzl street in the popular district of Ein Sara in Nahariya Dupleix…
$564,300
4 room apartment in Nahariya, Israel
4 room apartment
Nahariya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street, He's got a lot of thi…
$485,925
