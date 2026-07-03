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Monthly rent of seaview houses in bkhsh krgan rwd, Iran

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in dhstan lysar, Iran
3 bedroom house
dhstan lysar, Iran
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
A 4-bedroom apartment is available for rent in a house on Wilcza Street in Marki, with a liv…
$1,219
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in bkhsh krgan rwd, Iran

with Garage
with Mountain view
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