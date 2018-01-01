Frequently asked Questions
REALTING.COM is the International Real Estate Platform that helps you find buyers around the world
How can I list my property on REALTING?
You need to contact one of REALTING's partners in your location.
Should I pay any charge for listing my property on Realting.com?
No, You don’t need to pay. All financial terms you have to discuss with the your agency - partner.
Why selling or buying property on REALTING is efficient?
We work with partners who are licensed real estate companies. They professionally do their work to ensure that your property is sold as quickly and at the most appropriate price. Our partners organize property shows, effective advertising of your real estate. And save your time.