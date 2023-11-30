Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. West Nusa Tenggara
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Apuan, Indonesia
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€163,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Apuan, Indonesia
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€168,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir