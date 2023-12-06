Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. West Nusa Tenggara
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kuta, Indonesia
Bungalow 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€78,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir