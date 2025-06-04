Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Ubud, Indonesia
Hotel
Ubud, Indonesia
On sale 2bd villa on an equipped territory of 20 hectares in the north of UbudThe villa is f…
$160,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go