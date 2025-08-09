Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

studios
3
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Charming 1-Bed Apartment in Ubud with Lush Greenery and Tranquil Views – Perfect for Investm…
$115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Set in a peaceful apartment complex surrounded by the natural beauty of Ubud’s Tegalalang ar…
$184,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Nestled in the lush greenery of Tegalalang, Ubud, this fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom…
$104,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Nestled in one of the most tranquil corners of Ubud, this well-designed studio apartment off…
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Ubud Retreat: Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment with Investment Opportunity Pri…
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go