Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Sumba Barat
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sumba Barat, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 770 m²
Breathtaking sea view, luxurious 2 Bed Villa, Sumba, Limited Time $278.000 LIMITED TIME! …
$278,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Breathtaking sea view, luxurious 1 Bed Villa, Sumba, Limited time $160.000 LIMITED TIME! …
$160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 120 m²
Breathtaking sea view, luxurious 3 Bed Villa, Sumba, Limited Time $380.000 LIMITED TIME! …
$380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sumba Barat, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go