Villas with garage for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

19 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
complex- Oceaniq Villa premium class in Nusa-Dua, Bali   ⚙ readiness  - October   2025 …
$484,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Bali Villa with High ROI Potential: Near Iconic Landmarks Uluwatu Temple & Bulgari Resort P…
$185,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully Designed Uluwatu Villa with Private Jacuzzi and Close to Savaya Beach Club Pric…
$189,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Mediterranean Design 2 Bedrooms for Sale Leasehold in Heart of Uluwatu Price: USD …
$270,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex - OceaniQPremium villas in Nusa Dua, Bali⚙ Ready - October 2025✔️Down payment 30%✔️I…
$374,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu’s Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Nusa Dua offers a blend of modern aesthetics an…
$250,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2055 (Extension Option) Welcome to your exclusive oppo…
$300,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bohemian Style with Ocean View Villa in a Peaceful Coastal Setting Price start from USD 133…
$166,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 280,000 COMPLETION DATE: March 2025 Welcome to your dream villa in Bali! Imme…
$280,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Tropical Elegance in Uluwatu: Exquisite Off-Plan Villa 1 Bedroom with Ocean View, Clo…
$222,027
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style – Mediterranean Villa in Prime Uluwatu Location Priced a…
$207,241
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Chic Modern Living: Stylish Off-Plan Villa 2 Bedrooms for Sale Leasehold in Bukit Uluwatu, B…
$155,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Elevate Your Lifestyle: Bali Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Modern Design & Prime Location Pric…
$285,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
High-Return Potential in Bali : Villa with Stunning Ocean Views in Uluwatu Price at USD 299…
$299,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a tropical escape in the prestigious area of Nusa Dua with this uniquely designed t…
$171,350
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Thomas Beach Luxury Villa: Secure Leasehold in Uluwatu’s Prime Location – Guaranteed Return …
$230,000
