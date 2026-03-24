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Houses with Pool for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

villas
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2 properties total found
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
Welcome to a unique complex of premium villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bali - Nusa Dua.H…
$471,172
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A collection of elegant villas, with an area of ​​40 m ² up to 100 m ², which is able to sat…
$175,908
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
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