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Beachfront Houses for Sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

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Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A collection of elegant villas, with an area of ​​40 m ² up to 100 m ², which is able to sat…
$175,908
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
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