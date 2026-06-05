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Houses with garden for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

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villas
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2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$214,900
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$169,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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