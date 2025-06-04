Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Nusa Dua
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 83 m²
located on the first coastline of the beautiful Beach Nusa Dua, the complex is the personifi…
$256,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go