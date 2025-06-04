Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Nusa Dua
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

2 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali…
$316,614
