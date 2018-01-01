  1. Realting.com
Pecatu, Indonesia
€90,542
CUBE Apartments
About the complex

A unique project on the Uluwatu cliff with open views of the ocean.

Pearl o. Bali

Spacious apartments. More than 50% of the rooms have a full, open ocean view

The location where scenes from the legendary film “Eat, Pray, Love” were filmed!

The Bukit Peninsula is chosen by the most discerning tourists. No traffic jams, best surfing spots, white sand beaches, clean ocean, beautiful nature and privacy.

And, increased demand for real estate.

That is why this place was chosen by premium hotel brands, known for their names and luxurious 5* resorts around the world – Bulgari, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Kempinski.

  • White sand beaches
  • Crystal clear ocean
  • Best Beach Clubs and Golf Courses
  • Premium hotels
  • Mesmerizing views and a complete feeling of tropical paradise
  • 200 m to Uluwatu Beach
  • 200 m to Blue Point Beach
  • 150 m to Suluban Beach
  • 7 minutes to Padang Padang Beach
  • 7 minutes to Nyang Nyang
  • 10 minutes to Bingin
  • ROI up to 20%

Some units are suitable for consolidation, a total area of ​​more than 100 m is possible (upon request we will select and agree with the architect as part of the duos project at the off plan stage)

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Business class
Monolithic
2025
Finished
4
Pecatu, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 150 m
Sea 200 m

Go