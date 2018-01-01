Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia

The new complex of modern townhouses offers homes with private pools and parking lots. There are 3 interior options to choose from. The management company will be responsible for the following:
- house and territory care
- paying taxes
- profitability reports
- guest service, concierge service
- 24/7 security
- 80-90% occupancy
Features of the flats
1st floor - a corridor, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, a terrace.
2nd floor - a corridor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies.
Facilities and equipment in the house
- Grohe plumbing
- Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems
- mattresses (USA) King Koil
- teak wood furniture
- Austrian fittings Blum
Advantages
- In case of violation of the construction deadlines, compensation is provided in the amount of 1% per month of the amount of funds contributed by the investor
- High rental income
- 12% profit guaranteed by contract
- payback 5-6 years
- profit from 13 to 20% (10% is deducted to the management company)
- Swiss insurance - 1 year (renewable)
- construction guarantee - 5 years
Location and nearby infrastructure
The local beach is only 1 minute away. The airport can be reached in 35 minutes. In the area are located Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Body Factory Bali gym, Montessori School Bali.