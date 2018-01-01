Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The new complex of modern townhouses offers homes with private pools and parking lots. There are 3 interior options to choose from. The management company will be responsible for the following:

  • house and territory care
  • paying taxes
  • profitability reports
  • guest service, concierge service
  • 24/7 security
  • 80-90% occupancy
Features of the flats

1st floor - a corridor, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, a terrace.

2nd floor - a corridor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Grohe plumbing
  • Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems
  • mattresses (USA) King Koil
  • teak wood furniture
  • Austrian fittings Blum
Advantages
  • In case of violation of the construction deadlines, compensation is provided in the amount of 1% per month of the amount of funds contributed by the investor
  • High rental income
  • 12% profit guaranteed by contract
  • payback 5-6 years
  • profit from 13 to 20% (10% is deducted to the management company)
  • Swiss insurance - 1 year (renewable)
  • construction guarantee - 5 years
Location and nearby infrastructure

The local beach is only 1 minute away. The airport can be reached in 35 minutes. In the area are located Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Body Factory Bali gym, Montessori School Bali.

New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€466,643
Area 101–204 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! A project for life and investment in Bali in the original residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR located in the most developed tourist area of Sanur, on the first line of the ocean. The apartments are designed with a unique design in the style of « modern ». Finishing from natural marble, premium furniture. Each apartment also has a « Smart Home » system. Features of the complex: a azure private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga, a cafe, coworking, parking, playgrounds, a restaurant, a bar. within walking distance of the complex: - Supermarket, boutiques, spa, cafes, restaurants, yacht parking. - International kindergarten, the largest medical center. The initial minimum contribution is 30%. The projected yield of the complex ( in the first 3 years ) 18% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€320,245
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular Changu area. Two-bedroom townhouses ( 105 sq.m ), with designer repairs and furniture. Each house also has a modern « smart home ». Townhouse has an individual outdoor pool where you can retire and be alone with nature. Advantages of the complex: - Internal infrastructure includes round-the-clock security and customer service. - The best beach clubs, restaurants and boutiques of Bali are within walking distance. - The distance to Berava Beach is only 300 meters. The minimum down payment is 25%. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali, which guarantees investment attractiveness and payback. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate according to your wishes. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SOHO BY PARQ
Residential complex SOHO BY PARQ
Ungasan, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 35–125 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses . The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.  20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques. The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti. You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.   Profitability: The increase in value to delivery - from 40%  Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum Complex - SOHO  ⚙ Readiness - 2025. ⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension ⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )  ⁇ ӈFirst installment  for apartments 45m2 - 50%  for apartments 26m2 - 90% ⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period also in the complex there are two types of apartments in the SOHO quarter: ⁇ ゆApartments 2nd floor 35 sq.m. - 129.500 $  ⁇ ゆApartments 1st floor 45 sq.m. - 162.000 $ (with terrace and private pool)  
