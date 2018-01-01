Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia

Sanur, Indonesia

from €466,643

101–204 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! A project for life and investment in Bali in the original residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR located in the most developed tourist area of Sanur, on the first line of the ocean. The apartments are designed with a unique design in the style of « modern ». Finishing from natural marble, premium furniture. Each apartment also has a « Smart Home » system. Features of the complex: a azure private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga, a cafe, coworking, parking, playgrounds, a restaurant, a bar. within walking distance of the complex: - Supermarket, boutiques, spa, cafes, restaurants, yacht parking. - International kindergarten, the largest medical center. The initial minimum contribution is 30%. The projected yield of the complex ( in the first 3 years ) 18% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.