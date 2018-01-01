New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia

from €164,698

49 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SUNNY APART I premium residential complex is 300 meters from Batu Belig Beach in Changu District on Bali Island. Apartments are available with interior design and furniture. All apartments are rented with communications, quality finishes, household appliances and furniture. Acquisition of an apartment with an initial contribution of 50% and with an interest-free installment of 6 months. The complex is built of 4 floors in a modern architectural style. Here you can relax and enjoy nature with a beautiful surroundings. Near the complex there are all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay: cafes, sports and beach clubs, spa complexes, shops, schools and kindergartens, a parking, a swimming pool, a coworking. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. Therefore, it enjoys investment returns - 13-22%. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.